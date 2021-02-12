CEFCO Opens First Small-Format ‘Express’ Store

Temple, Texas-based CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand reopening of its newest store in Little River-Academy, Texas. This is CEFCO’s first rebuild of 2021 and CEFCO’s first small-format ‘Express’ store.

The store will offer hot and cold food items, including new CEFCO Kitchen tacos, kolaches, fried chicken, breakfast items and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings. This is a rebuild of CEFCO’s first and only location in Little River-Academy and it will be open 24 hours a day.

Located on Highway 95, the store is 3,500 square feet and sits on less than one acre of land. It has 19 parking spaces and features four MPDs, which include diesel and ethanol-free fuel.

“We are excited to bring our new Express store format to Little River-Academy and we are happy to offer many of our delicious CEFCO Kitchen food items to the local customers as well as the many travelers that frequent the area,” said Kevin Kennemer, Regional Vice President of Operations. “We look forward to continuing to serve and partner with the local community that has been supportive of our growth.”

CEFCO operates over 200 locations in six states.