Flipz Stuff’D and Flipz Bites are the newest creations in the Flipz collection of chocolate-covered pretzel snacks. Flipz Stuff’D are bite-sized pretzel nuggets stuffed with creamy peanut butter and coated in sweet milk chocolate. It’s double the flavor in each poppable bite and the perfect balance of salty, sweet and crunchy. Flipz Bites are gooey caramel and crunchy salted pretzel balls coated in sweet milk chocolate that deliver the perfect, salty, sweet and crunchy combination in an on-the-go bar. Each bar contains three snackable clusters.

