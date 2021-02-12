Dover Fueling Solutions Launches Forecourt Tracking Platform

Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS) announced the launch of its DFS DX connected solutions platform, enabling digital transformation for the global fueling and retail industry.

DFS DX delivers operational cost reductions, increased sales and an enhanced customer experience through a combination of intelligent connected cloud solutions.

DFS DX bills itself as the industry’s first open, global and common cloud platform that harnesses advanced analytics and Internet of Things (IoT), and delivers five core innovative solutions focused on customer experience and asset optimization.

The five core solutions span wetstock management, remote asset monitoring, targeted advertising and media at the dispenser, fleet fueling site management, and point of sale management. These solutions empower fuel retailers to identify fuel loss in real-time, optimize dispenser uptime, increase sales through targeted advertising at the fuel dispenser, centrally manage point-of-sale solutions and control an entire fleet from a single interface.

“The DFS DX platform provides a common set of cloud-enabled services that are leveraged across all DFS DX applications to drive increased time-to-value for our customers and lower cost of ownership,” said DFS Solutions Vice President and General Manager Matt Tormollen. “Not only are these applications implemented in true edge computing IoT model to drive value closest to the point of impact, but we’ve built it from the ground-up to enable third-parties, customers and partners to easily integrate their clouds and applications – which is a real game-changer to radically transform the face of the fueling industry.”

Tormollen added that the innovations continue to exceed all expectations as DFS marches toward its goal of being the leading global provider of enhanced technologies in the fuel retail and convenience sectors.

DFS DX utilizes Microsoft’s secure and scalable Azure IoT platform to gather and quickly process a multitude of secure data points to deliver real-time information that helps fuel networks drive efficiencies and cost savings, while providing security and scalability.

The solutions deliver easy, convenient, actionable insights to track and manage day-to-day business activity on the forecourt, and ultimately transform the customers’ experience and optimize site asset performance.

Through its six brands, Austin, Texas-based Dover Corp. delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, fleet systems, automatic tank gauging, and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, the U.K. and the U.S.