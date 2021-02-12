ExxonMobil Makes Smart Card Discounts Instant

Consumers seek and often expect instant gratification. To meet that demand, ExxonMobil will now apply an immediate six-cent discount on every gallon of Synergy fuel when using the ExxonMobil Smart Card. Consumers will no longer have to wait for the savings to accrue as a statement credit.
After swiping the credit card or initiating payment through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the per gallon price discount will be applied. Additionally, when combined with usage of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the incentives stack up.
With an ExxonMobil Smart Card, users enjoy:
- Peace of mind knowing their card is secure and there is $0 fraud liability.
- Access to Citi Identity Theft Solutions if users are a victim of identity theft.
And for fuel consumers who don’t yet have a Smart Card, ExxonMobil is offering an added bonus. Now through June 30, ExxonMobil will offer a 30 cents off (total) discount on every gallon for two months to any consumer who applies within that time period. For those two months after the sign-up date, the six cents will be applied instantly at the pump and the remaining 24 cents of the offer will be a statement credit.
For even more savings, consumers can sign up for the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program to:
- Earn three cents/gallon in points for every gallon of Synergy fuel.
- Earn two cents/gallon in points for every $1 spent on convenience store items and car washes.
- And those with Exxon Mobil Rewards+ Premium Status earn even more (six cent/gallon in points).
- Redeem your points for savings on fuel, convenience store items or car washes. (100 points = $1 in savings).