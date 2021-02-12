ExxonMobil Makes Smart Card Discounts Instant

Fuel customers can swipe their card or ExxonMobil Rewards+ app, and new Smart Card customers through end of June get added discounts.

Consumers seek and often expect instant gratification. To meet that demand, ExxonMobil will now apply an immediate six-cent discount on every gallon of Synergy fuel when using the ExxonMobil Smart Card. Consumers will no longer have to wait for the savings to accrue as a statement credit.

After swiping the credit card or initiating payment through the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the per gallon price discount will be applied. Additionally, when combined with usage of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app, the incentives stack up.

With an ExxonMobil Smart Card, users enjoy:

Peace of mind knowing their card is secure and there is $0 fraud liability.

Access to Citi Identity Theft Solutions if users are a victim of identity theft.

And for fuel consumers who don’t yet have a Smart Card, ExxonMobil is offering an added bonus. Now through June 30, ExxonMobil will offer a 30 cents off (total) discount on every gallon for two months to any consumer who applies within that time period. For those two months after the sign-up date, the six cents will be applied instantly at the pump and the remaining 24 cents of the offer will be a statement credit.

For even more savings, consumers can sign up for the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program to: