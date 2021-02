What’s in store for convenience retailers in 2021, and is e-commerce actually taking over the world?

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and Safe Shop Director Frank Beard speak with John Lofstock, the vice president of CStore Decisions and executive director of the National Advisory Group and Young Executives Organization chat about convenience retailing in the pandemic, whether e-commerce is really growing at the rate people think and other trends and considerations ahead in 2021.