Protein-Packed, Single-Serving Dairy Drinks

Oikos is launching a collection of high-protein dairy products: Oikos Pro. Oikos Pro dairy drinks contain 25 grams of protein per 10-fluid-ounce serving and come in Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berry, Caramel Macchiato and Coffee flavors. Fans in search of some extra caffeine may enjoy the Caramel Macchiato and Coffee flavors of Oikos Pro drinks, which feature 100 milligrams of caffeine per bottle, as much as a cup of coffee. Oikos Pro single-serving dairy drinks are available for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 10-fluid-ounce bottle.

Danone North America

www.danonenorthamerica.com