Tangerine Mineral Water

Topo Chico is expanding its portfolio with a new flavor – Twist of Tangerine. Providing enriched hydration without sweeteners, the unique Twist of Tangerine flavor is perfect for those seeking a healthy alternative with a hint of flavor. A natural addition to Topo Chico’s “Twist” line, Tangerine joins fan favorites Twist of Lime and Twist of Grapefruit, complete with a refreshing splash of citrus that mirrors flavors people love. The product comes in the brand’s iconic 12-ounce glass bottles in single bottles, four- and 24-packs.

