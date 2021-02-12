What Is Plant-Based?

If you read CStore Decisions’ 2021 Foodservice Report, you know that plant-based foods are trending.

Nielsen Total Convenience data shows meat alternative sales were up 16.7% for the latest 52-week period ending Dec. 26, 2020, compared with the previous year, and 40.1% for Q4 of 2020. And according to a Jan. 11, 2021, CivicScience survey, 15% of U.S. adults said they are interested in made-to-order plant-based meat products at convenience stores.

So, what does “plant-based” really mean?

The term “plant-based” refers eating foods primarily, if not entirely, from plants. This includes fruits and vegetables, as well as nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes and beans.

People who are on a plant-based diet are not necessarily vegetarian nor vegan; they may still eat animal meat or byproducts like cow’s milk or eggs, for example. However, they are proportionately choosing more of their foods from plant sources.

One example of a plant-based diet or eating pattern is the Mediterranean diet, which has a foundation of plant-based foods but includes fish, poultry, eggs, cheese and yogurt a few times a week, with meats and sweets less often.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, the Mediterranean diet has been shown in both large population studies and randomized clinical trials to reduce risk of heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, certain cancers (specifically colon, breast, and prostate cancer), depression and, in older adults, a decreased risk of frailty, along with better mental and physical function.

In December 2020, the Singapore Food Agency gave regulatory approval for the world’s first lab-grown meat product. And according to Barclays, the market for meat alternatives could be worth $140 billion within the next decade, or about 10% of the $1.4 trillion global meat industry.

As it continues to gain momentum, there will be increased innovation in the plant-based and meat alternatives space in 2021 and beyond.