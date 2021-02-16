Cubby’s Welcomes New COO Aboard

Omaha, Neb.-based Cubby’s recently welcomed longtime convenience store executive Mike Wilson to its executive team as the convenience store chain’s new chief operating officer. Wilson, a graduate of the University of Kansas, has experience with the former Kangaroo/The Pantry Inc., CEFCO and most recently running Cruizers Convenience Stores for Holmes Oil Co., based in Chapel Hill, N.C.

In October 2020, Cruizers was sold to Refuel Operating Company, based in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. That sale opened the door for Cubby’s to bring Wilson to Nebraska.

Wilson credits much of his success in the industry to his experience at Cruizers, calling his accepting the COO there as the best decision he has ever made. The key, he said, was working for Edward Holmes.

“He was not only my boss, but a true mentor to me,” said Wilson. “After meeting the president of Cubby’s, De Lone Wilson (no relation), I knew that he was also that same type of leader and this was the place I wanted to be.”

Wilson is a staunch advocate of employee engagement in the c-store environment.

“Building a culture of highly involved and engaged employees is the only way to successfully operate a convenience store chain,” Wilson added. “Our focus (at Cubby’s) is to become a restaurant that happens to sell fuel, not a convenience store that sells food. Food is our future, and we will be great at it.”

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Cubby’s operates 37 convenience locations throughout Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The company prides itself on fast and friendly customer service, quality products and clean stores.