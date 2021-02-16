Enmarket Raises Its Customer Experience Game

New digital platorm provides real-time, location-level customer feedback that will help three-state c-store chain improve guest satisfaction.

With a focus on driving brand loyalty, Enmarket has upgraded its customer feedback capability to amplify the voices of its customers and enhance the overall customer experience.

“In a business that depends on foot traffic and visit frequency, we know the in-store experience is at the heart of everything we do,” said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. “As we refined our brand loyalty strategy, it was clear SMG had the tools and know-how to help us elevate the customer experience and increase guest satisfaction.”

Savannah, Ga.-based Enmarket is working to capture location-level customer feedback across its three-state network of convenience stores, partnering with Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management company.

The real-time customer feedback provides Enmarket with key customer experience metrics, strategic areas of focus and location-level insights. The robust platform capabilities in combination with SMG’s hands-on professional services will help Enmarket uncover actionable insights that advance the program and drive business outcomes.

Enmarket operates 128 convenience stores throughout Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The chain has more recently established a reputation for providing freshly prepared foods, healthy snack options and locally sourced items.

