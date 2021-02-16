CBD and CBG Gum

Mynd gum combines the plant-powered, endocannabinoid support of CBD and CBG tested for purity and potency, combined with other functional ingredients. Each piece provides 20 mg CBD in four functions and flavors: 20 mg CBD and 10 mg CBG in Berry flavor for focus; 10 mg CBD and 20 mg CBG in tropical for energy; 20 mg CBD in both mint for calm and orange for recovery. Natural flavors and no artificial colors. Sugar-free with zero calories. Vegan, gluten-free, soy- and nut-free, dairy-free and Kosher pareve. Absorption in the mouth is up to five times faster chewing gum than when you drink or swallow. Each 10-pack pouch suggested retail price $24.95.

www.myndgum.com