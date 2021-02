Tolago Hard Seltzer is made with ethically sourced fresh fruit juices, purées and natural botanicals from Southern California, as well as fair-trade certified 100% organic agave nectar from Mexico. Clean of chemical taste, gluten-free and 5% ABV, the flavors include Ginger Pear, Guava Mango, Cherry Rose and Agave Lime. Available only in fully recyclable printed standard cans from Ball.

Tolago Hard Seltzer

www.tolagohardseltzer.com