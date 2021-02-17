TA Express Expands Into California

The company expects to open more than 20 franchised travel centers this year in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

TravelCenters of America Inc. announced the signing of a new franchise agreement to bring a TA Express site to California.

The new TA Express site will be located in Baker, Calif., on Interstate 15, exit 221, and is expected to open later this year.

In addition to the Baker location, TA expects five other franchised TA Express sites will open in California over the next year in the cities of Bakersfield, Grenada, Newberry Springs, Olancha and Rosemond, Calif.

“TA continues to meet the needs of our professional drivers and families by expanding our network where travelers are traveling, including in locations like Baker, California. In that area, and many others, sufficient land to provide for a more expansive traditional TA does not exist,” said TA CEO Jon Pertchik. “Fortunately, our TA Express model allows us to provide full services and abundant parking that allow guests to refresh, refuel and repair.”

Overall, the company expects to open more than 20 franchised travel centers this year in the following states: Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. TA is currently negotiating franchise agreements for over 20 additional travel centers across the U.S. and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in its pipeline.

The average TA Express site sits on 10.5 acres of land and contains parking for approximately 75 trucks and 55 cars. All TA Express locations have a travel store, quick-serve dining areas, multiple fueling positions, and offer drivers the ability to earn and redeem points through the UltraONE loyalty program. The response to TA’s franchising efforts is strong, as evidenced by its 2020 franchise success.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, convenience stores, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.