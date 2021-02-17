Wawa Introduces Dinner Platform With Chainwide Burger Launch

Customers can enter to win a year's supply of burgers and other prizes.

As Wawa kicks off its new dinner platform, the convenience retailer is introducing its new burger at 920 convenience stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

The all-natural Angus burger is completely customizable with choice of cheese, endless fresh toppings, sauce and bacon.

Already a customer favorite, Wawa’s burger is the No. 1 top-selling item at Wawa’s new drive-through location in Falls Township, Pa., and Westampton, N.J. Customers can also order the burger in-store via touch screen, delivery service using third-party partners Door Dash, Grub Hub, Postmates and Uber Eats, and through curbside service starting at 4 p.m. daily.

“Wawa is excited to launch our new dinner platform in 2021 with the burger becoming the first dinner item to roll out across all stores,” said Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock. “Burger festivities are designed to give customers a taste of the new product and drive excitement for a new line of fresh, quality and convenient options at dinner time.”

Customers can enter to win a year’s supply of burgers by completing an online form here: www.wawa.com/burgers-for-a-year. One entry per customer. Entry website active through Feb. 19.

Customers can also tune in to participating radio stations to win prize packs, including limited-edition “I Burger Wawa,” t-shirts and $25 gift cards to experience the new burger.

A custom Wawa burger-mobile will make appearances at Wawa’s upcoming grand openings to drive excitement with “I Burger Wawa” t-shirts. Due to the snowstorm, the first burger mobile stop and grand opening celebration has been rescheduled to Feb. 19, 9 a.m. at Wawa located at 308 Highway 35, Eatontown, N.J., 07724. Store will still open on Feb. 18.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.