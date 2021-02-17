Weigel’s Brings Peanut Butter Flavor to Chocolate Milk

Powell, Tenn.-based convenience store chain Weigel’s this week introduced its newest flavor profile of chocolate milk — Peanut Butter Chocolate Milk — available for a limited time.

“The newest milk came as a direct result of the success we’ve had with our award-winning chocolate milk,” said Weigel’s Director of Marketing and Merchandising Nick Triantafellou. “We know that the flavors of peanut butter and chocolate are the bestselling flavor combinations in the candy market, and we thought, ‘What better way to get this to our customers of all ages than to blend them using our very own chocolate milk, from our Tennessee cows, produced in our very own dairy?’ It’s the perfect combination.”

Weigel’s new peanut butter chocolate milk is free of antibiotics, GMOs and rBST growth hormones, so parents can feel good about serving it to their children and drinking it themselves. The limited time milk is also peanut allergy free, so all can enjoy its delicious flavor! It comes in pints, so it can easily pack in school lunch boxes, or in quarts for those looking for a vitamin filled, delicious recovery drink after a hard workout.

“For 90 years, Weigel’s has been delivering East Tennessee’s favorite milk, and this new addition just adds to the tradition” said Triantafellou. “We’re excited about its introduction and look forward to additional new chocolate milk flavors in the future.”

Weigel’s is a family owned and operated East Tennessee business, operating 67 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters in Powell.