Rutter’s Earns Best Employer Designation by Forbes

Nationwide independent survey lands York, Pa.-based chain among top 500 Best Mid-Size Employers, follows recent USA Today honor as seventh best gas station brand.

York, Pa.-based c-store chain Rutter’s has earned recognition by Forbes as one of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for 2021. This is Rutter’s first time receiving the honor and the company is one of only two convenience store chains to make the list this year.

Forbes selected the 500 Best Mid-Size Employers from a group of 3,000 companies, who employ 1,000-4,999 people. The rankings are based on an independent survey of more than 50,000 employees across the different companies. The independent survey asked employees to describe specific attributes, such as atmosphere, image, working conditions, salary and diversity. For 2021, Rutter’s was ranked 412th in America.

“One of our core values at Rutter’s is making it a great place to work for everyone,” said Suzanne Cramer, Rutter’s vice president of human resources. “With over 2,300 outstanding employees at Rutter’s, and growing, we’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition.”

Rutter’s was also recently recognized by USA Today as the seventh-ranked Best Gas Station Brand in the nation.

Rutter’s currently operates 78 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.