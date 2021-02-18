bp America Donates $500,000 to Texas Aid Organizations

The bp foundation will also match dollar-for-dollar donations from bp employees to the American Red Cross.

Fuel giant bp America will donate more than $500,000 to support victims of historic power and water outages due to extreme winter weather in Texas.

“People are suffering, and bp wants to help,” said Dave Lawler, chairman and president of bp America. “We remain committed to the communities where we live, work and connect with our customers. Working with the American Red Cross and other organizations, we will support these communities as quickly as possible.”

The donations include $250,000 from bp America to the American Red Cross to serve Texas, and $250,000 to Houston area organizations supporting disaster relief. The efforts will provide victims of the crisis with food, water, health services and shelter.

“During an already difficult time, the impact of this weather on our employees and neighbors is heartbreaking,” Lawler said. “But we are a resilient and compassionate country that will come together and support each other.”

Houston-based bp directly employs more than 10,000 people and indirectly supports more than 125,000 jobs across the U.S. The bp foundation is a separate legal entity from bp and accounts independently for its operations, assets, liabilities and expenses.