Tiger Fuel Supports Charlottesville City Schools Reopening Fund

Tiger Fuel gives back to the communities where it operates in a wide variety of ways, from helping neighbors secure access to warm, dry housing through its work with local nonprofit Albemarle Housing Improvement Program (AHIP) to donations to help with cancer research.

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Sarah Whitney, director of marketing for Tiger Fuel, which operates nine c-stores in Charlottesville, Va. and the surrounding area, to learn more about the chain’s many initiatives.

Most recently Tiger Fuel launched a campaign to support the Charlottesville City Schools PTO Reopening Fund. Market Rewards customers can turn 250 of their rewards points into $1 donations toward the PTO Reopening Fund and Tiger Fuel will match each $1 contribution. The PTO Reopening Fund leadership will decide how best to allocate the funds in order to best support needs such as home technology, learning aids, fees for Virtual Learning Centers, supplies, supplemental food and so on.