VitaminEnergy Brings New Sales Leader Aboard

VitaminEnergy announced the addition of Risé Meguiar as the company’s new president of sales.

Meguiar, the former president of sales at Innovation Ventures, doing business as Living Essentials/5-Hour ENERGY, will spearhead efforts to expand VitaminEnergy to new heights in the energy shot category.

“We are thrilled to welcome Risé to the VitaminEnergy family,” said Molly Jacobson, communications director at VitaminEnergy. “She brings with her 20 years of distinguished leadership experience growing companies to extraordinary heights. The energy shot category has lacked innovation for many years, and we are confident that Risé will play an integral role in helping VitaminEnergy further propel the company’s mission to create the most convenient way to nourish your body with vitamins on-the-go while supporting an increase in daily energy.”

Meguiar said that she is very excited about the opportunity to again work in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) energy shot category. “VitaminEnergy is bringing innovation and functionality to the energy shot category which has been needed for quite some time,” said Meguiar. “VitaminEnergy will help attract new customers to this category with their functionality and will help with the overall category sales growth for our retail partners.”

Meguiar served as president of sales for Living Essentials for nearly two decades, from 2000 to 2019. She has an extensive background in consumer product sales management in all classes of trade. Meguiar managed sales of all Living Essentials products to all classes of trade to maximize advantages in volume, market share and profit. Responsibilities included introduction of all new and existing Living Essential products in drug, mass, grocery, c-stores and special market classes of trade.

Meguiar’s previous experience includes serving as national account manager for specialty brands, a division of Burns Philp, and regional manager for Farley Candy Company.

VitaminEnergy is a growing energy shot brand whose unique focus is on promoting overall well-being and nutrition, in addition to fueling energy. The sugar and carb-free proprietary blend of vitamins in each shot of VitaminEnergy is precisely designed to support a specific health function, from immune support to recovery. For this reason, the company is attracting new customers, including women, to the aged and traditionally male market segment.