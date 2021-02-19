Quicklee’s Breaks Its Own Toys for Tots Collection Record

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, a family-owned and operated convenience store chain located in Upstate New York, is excited to announce that together with the community they helped in collecting over 79,000 toys for Toys for Tots Greater Rochester region. The 2020 total of 79,000 toys surpassed 2019’s record of 61,000 toys and exceeded the proposed goal of 75,000 toys collected.

“When we were approached to participate in the program we knew we could provide a safe, secure, and convenient place for people to drop off toys,” said Quicklee’s Chief Operating Officer and VP Ken Perelli. “I think the success of the campaign just goes to show how deeply our community cares about its kids. I’m proud of our stores, our customers, and the work our team did to help make this a success.”

Quicklee’s participation in the program was made possible through its sponsorship of News 10 WHEC Rochester’s Annual Holiday Toy Drive, sponsored by Fidelis Care. Quicklee’s was sought out as the drop-off location sponsor for its connection to the local community, convenient locations, and ability to provide logistical support to volunteers picking up toys.

“We knew it would be more difficult to collect toys because of the pandemic,” said Jason Tiefel, Greater Rochester Toys for Tots coordinator. “Partners like Quicklee’s helped contribute to our success by spreading the word, rallying the community, and making toy drop-offs safe and easy.“

In addition to collecting over 79,000 toys, more than $53,000 dollars in monetary donations were also taken in by the Greater Rochester Toys for Tots program. Toys and funds collected by the program will go to more than 25,500 local children in need.