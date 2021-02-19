Sprint Mart Purchases 31-Store MinitMan Chain

Sprint Mart operators Dutch Oil and Victory Marketing acquired 31 MinitMan Food Stores from Huntsville, Ala.-based The Spencer Cos. on Monday, Feb. 16, as well as several dealer locations, unmanned cardlock facilities and fuel transportation assets.

The MinitMan stores, 23 with Shell Oil branding and eight with Marathon, are located in six counties in the northern Alabama and the Birmingham markets. The stores join Sprint Mart’s 80 locations in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“Sprint Mart’s mission is to be the best convenience and foodservice retailer in the markets we serve,” said Charles Morris, managing partner of Sprint Mart. “For the past few years, we have worked hard to create a unique and personal customer experience in our stores; building customer loyalty that strengthens our business and funds future growth.”

Morris also said that adding MinitMan to the Sprint Mart family is a leap forward in achieving the chain’s vision of setting the standard by which other convenience stores are measured.

Dutch Oil Co. President Rex Gillis said the cultural similarities between the companies, both reflecting a family heritage and strong people culture, should make for an easy transition.

“The Spencer family has done a tremendous job of building a business that operates with consistently high standards and values its customers and employees,” he said.