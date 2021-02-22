Parker’s Opens Its First Liquor Store

Customer-minded store located adjacent to existing c-store and offers selection of liquors as well as beer, wine and other packaged beverages.

Savannah, Ga.-based c-store chain Parker’s celebrated the grand opening of Parker’s Spirits, a new liquor-focused brand under the Parker’s umbrella, offering an impressive selection of premier wines, craft beers, collectible bourbons and other packaged beverages.

Located in Pooler, Ga., next to an existing Parker’s convenience store, Parker’s Spirits has been designed with the superior quality and exceptional cleanliness customers have come to expect from Parker’s. The new store’s stunning architecture, custom fixtures, coffered ceilings, under-lit countertops, premium casework and wide aisles emphasize the customer experience.

“After 45 years building an award-winning convenience store brand, we’ve strengthened our commitment to customer service and are always looking for creative ways to improve, innovate and grow,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “By opening Parker’s Spirits, we hope to elevate the liquor store experience and to raise the standard — much like what we’ve done in the convenience store industry — and to underscore our dedication to customer service, state-of-the-art store design and signature Southern style.”

Parker’s Spirits is the company’s first liquor store and initial venture into the spirits industry, which has been greatly impacted by the pandemic and subject to new consumer trends. According to Nielsen market data, total alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants increased by 24% during the pandemic.

“The pandemic’s impact on alcohol sales was a major factor in our decision to launch Parker’s Spirits, but we’ve also taken notice of millennials’ growing preference for spirits,” explained Brandon Hofmann, Parker’s chief operating officer. “From our selection of collectible bourbons and craft beers to our inviting, elegant store design, the new Parker’s Spirits location is geared toward anyone who appreciates a well-curated selection of quality spirits.”

Parker’s was honored as the 2020 CStore Decisions Chain of the Year. Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Parker’s operates 68 locations throughout Georgia and South Carolina employing more than 1,200 associates throughout the region.