Cliff’s Local Market Supports the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Cliff’s Local Market of Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. is supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Central New York once again this year as it kicks off the Shamrock selling season. All funds raised stay in Central New York and help local children attend the MDA Summer Camp.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association is the only nonprofit taking a big picture perspective on muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that take away muscle strength and mobility. MDA uses their collective strength to encourage early diagnosis and action, support families in hometowns across the country and find breakthrough treatments and cures, so kids and adults affected can live longer and grow stronger. MDA is fighting to make today free from the harm of these debilitating diseases — and tomorrow free from the diseases themselves.

Over the years, Clifford Fuel Co. Inc. has helped raise more than $300,000 for the MDA through the sale of Shamrocks. When customers give, they provide strength, independence and life to local MDA families. Shamrocks are sold at two levels: Gold for $5, and Green for $1.

Cliff’s will be selling Shamrocks through the end of the day on Saint Patrick’s Day, with the goal of beating last year’s number, $44,715.