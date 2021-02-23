Health and Safety Equipment

New standards such as curbside or in-store pickup require information to be clearly understood by your customers prior to entering. Indoor and Outdoor Signs inform and request customers to adhere to procedures. Implementing a cleaning protocol to sanitize stores daily has become paramount to success, too. MasonWays Locked Sanitizing Storage Cabinet is a centralized place to store products and equipment. Staff knows where products are located to start their efforts to disinfect properly. Labeling cabinets informs your customers that procedures are in place to keep them safe. Keep counter tops, surfaces, store interiors, fuel islands, checkout counters and shelves maintained to prevent the spread of germs.

