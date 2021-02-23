Mars Wrigley Robot Brings Candy to the Customer

Customer service is about to get a lot sweeter. Mars Wrigley has partnered with Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the U.S., and Savioke, a robotics provider, in utilizing dynamic robotic technology for the retail space.

The partners introduced at a ShopRite store in Monroe, N.Y., a new robot that displays and delivers to customers throughout the store candy items normally found at checkout. The robot, named Smiley, is one more way Mars Wrigley is looking to bring better moments and more smiles to shoppers.

“As a Treats & Snacks category leader, we know that while trips to stores are becoming more focused and retailers are moving to more seamless in-store shopping experiences, shoppers still want to be surprised or indulge in impulse purchases,” said Matt Tice, director of grocery category leadership at Mars Wrigley. “Introducing innovative solutions like Smiley will help retailers shake up traditional merchandising, improve their consumers’ shopping experience and drive sales.”

In store, Smiley will display a variety of Mars Wrigley products typically found at the checkout to shoppers mingling throughout the Shoprite store. In addition, Smiley’s actions can be quickly and easily modified to optimize engagement, support store promotions, and deploy new behaviors.

Smiley can also detect the number of people in its vicinity and display social distancing messages. During this initial phase, the companies will work together to understand how to best inspire impulse purchases wherever shoppers are located within the store.