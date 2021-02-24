Big Y Donates Over $90,000 to Local Breast Cancer Groups

Since 2007, Big Y has raised well over $2 million dollars to support local breast cancer initiatives.

To raise awareness and funds for breast cancer, Big Y donated $90,496.00 in proceeds from its “Partners of Hope” initiative to 31 local breast cancer support groups throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut.

This monthlong program reflects the partnership, commitment and support of breast cancer awareness and research.

Big Y donated a portion of the proceeds from both the Floral and Produce purchases including Sunshine Bouquets. Additionally, Big Y donated five cents for each Big Y’s family of brands including, Full Circle Organics, Culinary Tours, Cravin’ Flavor, Food Club, That’s Smart, Wide Awake Coffee, Sweet P’s Bake Shop, Top Care Health, Tippy Toes, Pure Harmony and Paw’s Happy Life.

Big Y Butcher Shops donated 10 cents from every pound of All Natural Angus Beef and Big Y Smart Chicken and Big Y Pharmacy & Wellness Center also donated $5 for every flu shot given. Customers were able donate directly to Partner’s of Hope via bigy.com.

Big Y’s dietitian team, Carrie Taylor and Andrea Luttrell, devoted a portion of their fall newsletter to cancer prevention.

“Despite the pandemic, breast cancer affects thousands of women and more men each year,” said Big Y CEO Charles D’Amour. “Through our Partners of Hope campaign, we want to not only promote breast cancer awareness but also save lives through early detection and care.”

Since 2007, Big Y has raised well over $2 million dollars to support local breast cancer initiatives.

Headquartered in Springfield, Mass., Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Proud to be family owned and operated, it operates almost 80 stores throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts with over 11,000 employees.