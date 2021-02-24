bp Debuts Price Match Offer for BPme Rewards Members

bp announced Price Match, a first-of-its-kind offer that gives BPme Rewards members the best gas price by automatically comparing bp and Amoco prices to competitor stations within a half mile radius. If there are no competitor stations within a half mile radius, the search expands up to two miles.

If there is a lower price for the same fuel grade, a cents-per-gallon savings will automatically be applied to the member’s next BPme Rewards purchase. This offer is available in the BPme app for a monthly subscription fee of 99 cents.

To sign up, drivers can download the BPme Rewards app and subscribe to Price Match on the BPme app homepage. Existing BPme Rewards members can subscribe by logging into their BPme Rewards account and signing up for Price Match on the ‘offers tab’ under rewards. Every time a Price Match subscriber fills up with eight or more gallons of bp or Amoco gas in one transaction using BPme Rewards, prices will automatically be compared and savings, if applicable, will be applied to their next BPme Rewards purchase.

Subscribers can save up to five cents off per gallon per transaction with Price Match, which can be stacked with the five cents off every gallon on every visit that BPme Rewards members can receive every month.

“Today’s drivers are constantly searching for convenient ways to save time and money at the pump, so we designed Price Match as an easy digital solution to assist in that journey,” said Lisa Blalock, VP marketing mobility and convenience Americas at bp. “New innovations like Price Match from BPme Rewards provide simple ways for consumers to have a worry-free experience when finding the best possible gas price when it’s time to fill up.”

bp’s ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $125 billion in the economy and supporting more than 125,000 additional jobs through its business activities.