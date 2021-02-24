MAPCO Gives Employees PTO for COVID-19 Vaccines

MAPCO, with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., announced that it will provide paid time off for its team members to get COVID-19 vaccines.

This program impacts the lives of MAPCO’s 3,200-plus dedicated workforce across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi and ties back to MAPCO’s mission to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities it serves.

Upon completion of both COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to time off, hourly team members will receive eight hours of pay, and salaried team members will receive eight hours added to their paid time off allotment.

MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat battled COVID-19 in December 2020 and has taken a firm stance to fight COVID-19 and educate his employees.

Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. Customers can refresh and recharge with freshly brewed coffee, packaged snacks and drinks, high-quality fuel and special deals through the industry-leading MY Reward$ loyalty program. MAPCO and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of more than 100 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.

As MAPCO stores continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ rigorous and frequent disinfecting processes while closely following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations. Plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been provided to all team members.

Additionally, MAPCO has installed gloves at the fuel pumps as another step to help to stop the spread. To support social distancing efforts, store occupancy has been limited and MAPCO has placed physical in-store indicators on floors to support appropriate distancing.