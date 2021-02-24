McLane Introduces New Digital Platform, McLane EDGE

The platform combines McLane’s Strategic Merchandising Portal (SMP) and Strategic Merchandising Solutions Magazine (SMS) into one entity that is engaging and easy to navigate.

Temple, Texas-based McLane Co. Inc., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice solutions, introduces McLane EDGE, a digital platform that offers marketing and merchandising insights, the latest sales-building programs, services, promotions, category trends and new products, plus valuable information to help retail businesses grow in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.

The new digital platform combines McLane’s Strategic Merchandising Portal (SMP) and Strategic Merchandising Solutions Magazine (SMS) into one entity that is engaging and easy to navigate. The retailer can also order special offers and featured items directly from the McLane EDGE site.

McLane EDGE offers valuable, real-time information, such as:

Featured items

Special offers

Category information

Planograms

Programs and services (Choice Chicken Program, Ready Pac Salads/Snacks, Fly Guys Pizza, etc.)

News and resources

Videos and blogs (coming soon)

McLane EDGE is a value add to current McLane customers. Current users of McLane’s Strategic Merchandising Portal (SMP) and Virtual Trade Show (VTS) can login to McLane EDGE with their existing credentials. New users can gain access to McLane EDGE by contacting their account manager or sales representative.

“McLane EDGE is now the place to turn for quick, up-to-the-minute information retailers need on marketing and merchandising, along with special offers that can be ordered right through the platform as well as news, planograms, and category info,” said Cassandra Matos, director of merchandising at McLane. “The digital age continues to revolutionize how strategic merchandising information is disseminated and acted on, and McLane is excited to be in the forefront.”

McLane Co. is one of the largest supply chain services leaders in the United States, providing grocery and foodservice solutions for convenience stores, mass merchants, drug stores and chain restaurants. Through McLane Grocery and McLane Foodservice, McLane operates over 80 distribution centers and one of the nation’s largest private fleets. The company buys, sells and delivers more than 50,000 consumer products to nearly 110,000 locations across the U.S. Additionally, McLane provides alcoholic beverage distribution through its subsidiary, Empire Distributors, Inc. McLane is a wholly owned unit of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and employs 20,000 teammates.