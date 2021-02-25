Casey’s Helps Provide 15 Million Meals to Those in Need

The Casey’s #HereforGood Hunger campaign raised more than $1.5 million for 47 local food banks across its 16-state footprint.

Alkeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores has partnered with the Feeding America network to help provide more meals to communities in need across the heartland. The Casey’s #HereforGood Hunger campaign helped provide more than 15 million meals to children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.

“The generosity of our guests and vendors paired with the passion from our team members resulted in an overwhelming result for this campaign. We are confident these 15 million meals are having a direct impact on the hunger experienced in our own backyard. But, the need continues and we encourage others to take action by donating to, or volunteering at, a local food bank,” said Ena Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Casey’s.

As part of Casey’s campaign, consumers were invited to round up their purchase at the register. In addition, when consumers purchased a Coca-Cola four-pack, $1 was donated to Feeding America. Casey’s campaign raised more than $1.5 million for 47 local food banks across its 16-state footprint, including Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Food Bank of Iowa, we are grateful for the support that Casey’s has provided,” said Michelle Book, president and CEO at Food Bank of Iowa. “In this time of need, we want every household to have food on their table and that is why Feeding America’s partnership with Casey’s is critical to help us reach more Iowans.”

The Feeding America network of food banks is responding every day to help children and families in need. In 2020, the network distributed more than 6 billion meals to communities across the country.

“Sadly, the pandemic has thrust even more of our neighbors into food insecurity. Feeding America is thankful to Casey’s for its generous support. This partnership helps us provide people with nourishing meals when they need them most,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Casey’s General Stores operates over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.