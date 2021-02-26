Road Ranger Adds AI-Powered Software

The technology helps find opportunities for in-store adjustments that may lead to sales increases.

Road Ranger, based out of Rockford, Ill., is bringing CB4’s AI-powered software to its 40-plus convenience stores and travel centers throughout seven states.

“Having the right products in the right places is one of our most important duties as a retailer,” said Marko Zaro, Road Ranger CEO. “Leveraging CB4’s technology, we are finding we can do an even better job at delivering on this fundamental retail competency.”

CB4’s algorithms use simple POS data to alert users to opportunities to act now.

Road Ranger CIO Jeremie Myhren has long believed that convenience retailers extract significant value from POS data, but that current technologies leave much of that value untapped.

“CB4 is easy to use,” he said. “It takes advantage of the latest technologies surrounding artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect patterns in our sales data that help us identify opportunities to increase sales, on a store-by-store, week-by-week basis.”

Convenience store managers use CB4 to find opportunities where taking a few minutes to make an in-store adjustment could lead to a boost in sales of a specific product. This includes replenishing products left in the stock room, resolving out-of-stocks, correcting ticketing and pricing errors, and anything else that makes it easy for shoppers to find and purchase what they want.