The Vuse vapor brand announced a national expansion of Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco 5.0% and Alto Menthol 5.0% four-pod packs and the national release of Vuse Alto Golden Tobacco 2.4% and Alto Menthol 2.4% four-pod packs. The national availability of four-pod packs gives Vuse the most expansive portfolio of choice for adult vapor consumers with three flavors, in three nicotine strengths across three configuration formats, not to mention the many options for device customization with a range of device colors, wraps and engraving options. The four-pod pack configuration is the most popular among competitive pod-mod vapor products and four-pod packs enable Vuse Alto to compete against competitors on a per-pod price point.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

www.rjrvapor.com