New Data Provides Profile of the CBD Convenience and Gas Station Consumer

The typical CBD convenience and gas station consumer is male, millennial and spends less than $30 per product.

Data from Brightfield Group highlights a new consumer profile that came out of its recent data refresh: the CBD Convenience + Gas Station Consumer.

According to the profile, the typical CBD convenience and gas station consumer is male (58%), lower-middle class (50%) and millennial (59%). And he has used CBD for under a year (52%).

He uses CBD for relaxation (61%), and he uses gummies (68%). He’s also price-conscious; in fact, he cares most about price (53%) and usually spends less than $30 per product (49%)

