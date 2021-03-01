M&M’S Messages are returning to store shelves with new on-pack expressions for consumers to enjoy, while inspiring connections through one of the most powerful ways we connect with each other: music. First launched in 2020, each M&M’S Messages pack features a unique expression delivered by the iconic M&M’S spokescandies to help people connect and find humor in everyday life. To celebrate and inspire connections through music, M&M’S Messages packs now include a code that can be scanned to access a curated Spotify playlist, bringing to life better moments and more smiles through the messages featured on-pack with the corresponding music to celebrate.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com