White Paper: The E15 Advantage: Get the secrets to generating maximum fuel sales volume & increased margins

By Mike O’Brien, Vice President of Market Development

In the competitive fuel sales business, retailers need every advantage they can get to generate maximum fuel sales volume, increase margins, and drive consumer traffic into the store.

E15 has developed a solid reputation in helping retailers including Sheetz, Kwik Trip, Casey’s, and Thorntons sell more fuel, often delivering up to 50% of total fuel sales in many locations.

Consumer adoption has also skyrocketed. Consumers have driven more than 20 billion miles in the last seven years with E15 because of its competitive pricing, engine performance value, and benefits to the environment.

Learn more about E15 and how retail chains have achieved a competitive advantage, click here .

Sponsored content by Growth Energy