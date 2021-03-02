7-Eleven Debuts Proprietary Sparkling Water

Imported from Italy, the sparkling mineral water brand was created exclusively for 7-Eleven and comes in three flavors — Original, Organic Lime and Organic Lemon Ginger.

7-Eleven has a new proprietary sparkling water, Serafina. Imported from Italy, the sparkling mineral water brand was created exclusively for 7-Eleven and comes in three flavors: Original, Organic Lime and Organic Lemon Ginger with a suggested retail price of $1.79 per 16.9-ounce bottle.

For a limited time, thirsty customers can purchase two bottles for the price of one at participating 7-Eleven locations.

Serafina is sourced from a natural Italian spring then carbonated and bottled in the Apennine Mountains. With the sparkling water category expected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2027 and increasing consumer interest in alternatives to high sugar and calorie beverage options, the introduction of Serafina to 7-Eleven shelves is a natural fit.

“Customer demand for sparkling and premium water continues to rise, and as the ultimate beverage destination, 7-Eleven continues to innovate in the category,” said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President, Merchandising and Logistics. “Serafina will join Skýra, our super premium Icelandic spring water, to provide 7-Eleven customers with exclusive top-shelf water selections, whether they prefer still or sparkling. We are confident that these products will exceed customers’ expectations in both quality and value.”

7-Eleven’s dedication to convenience makes it easier than ever for consumers to find better-for-you drinks and snacks on the go or for delivery via the retailer’s proprietary 7NOW app. In addition to Serafina, 7-Eleven also sells a variety of other items made with wellness in mind such as Triton Energy, 7-Select Cold-Pressed Juices, 7-Select Go!Smart Fruit and Nut Trail Mixes and more at participating locations. 7-Eleven has a growing private brands portfolio made up of over 1,500 products and over $1 billion in sales.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.