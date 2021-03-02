Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc. is announcing a new look for its complete Snack Line. The Werner Snacks products include gummy candy, in-house-roasted nuts and seeds, proprietary trail and snack mixes, and other sweet and salty snacks. The new look will bring the Werner Snacks Line under the umbrella of the new Werner branding, which was first launched in May 2019 and includes the brand’s full line of meat snacks.

Emulating the look of the Werner meat snacks, the new Snack Line packaging features a bright teal background, accented by pops of vibrant colors in a familiar badge shape, which was the centerplate on the old packaging.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc.

www.wernerjerky.com