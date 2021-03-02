Family Express Acquires Six Freedom Oil Stores

The Indiana-based c-store chain has also added a three-acre site in the Indianapolis suburb of McCordsville, which features its proprietary Cravin’s To-Order food offering.

Valparaiso, Ind.-based Family Express announced two acquisitions that will increase its store count by 10%.

The first is in the Indianapolis suburb of McCordsville. The three-acre site has been redeveloped to Family Express standards and it features its proprietary Cravin’s To-Order food offering. The company is immediately starting construction to add a car wash and a pet wash to the site. Family Express’ strategy is to feature a car wash at half of its locations.

The second acquisition is in the Warsaw, Ind., area and it encompasses the assets of six Freedom Oil stores.

“We are flattered that the Cobb family chose Family Express,” said Alex Olympidis, president of operations for Family Express. “The compatible cultures of the two companies will help immensely in the transition process. Upon closing, these stores will be converted to feature NCR/Optic technology at the pump. Family Express, in collaboration with NCR, has already delivered advanced technologies to the Family Express network. These technologies include two first-time innovations in the c-store space. One is the ability to order food at the pump and pay concurrent with the gasoline purchase. This removes unnecessary friction by ensuring that the customer does not go through the payment process twice. The other is TransArmor/Fiserv security at the pump, which eliminates the possibility of a major security breach. TransArmor fragments access to the entire deck rendering a breach undesirable to a potential hacker.”

The Freedom Oil transaction was shepherded by NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC, out of Chicago and it is expected to close by late April.