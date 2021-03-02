Self-Serve Safe is the only single station, zero-touch, cutlery dispenser available in the market. Not only is Self-Serve Safe eco-friendly — it reduces film and packaging waste by more than 50% compared to individually wrapped cutlery — but it prevents cross-contamination and promotes contactless self-service. The high-volume, electronic, and modular dispenser saves labor costs, reduces consumption and frees up store space. In short, Self-Serve Safe can drive overall business, social, and environmental returns: it cuts costs, increases hygiene and drives environmental sustainability.

Self-Serve Safe

