Refuel Partners With Imperial Trading Co.’s S. Abraham & Sons

Exclusive supplier deal will stock Refuel locations in the Carolinas as well as Double Quick stores in Arkansas and Mississippi.

Charleston, S.C.-based retail and wholesale fuel distribution and convenience store business Refuel Operating Co. announced that Imperial Trading Co.‘s S. Abraham and Sons Inc. will be its exclusive wholesaler for all Refuel stores in North Carolina and South Carolina, and Double Quick stores in Arkansas and Mississippi. The anticipated change over date will be mid-April.

“We’re excited to partner with a wholesaler that shares our commitment to providing superior service,” said Refuel CEO Mark Jordan. “We look forward to growing with them into the future.”

Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham and Sons Inc. form the nation’s fifth largest convenience store distributor. It supplies 10,000 products to more than 5,000 retail locations across 19 states from the U.S./Canadian border to the Gulf of Mexico.

2020 saw Refuel grow to 109 stores through acquisitions. In November 2020, Refuel established a meaningful presence in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., area with the purchase of 26 Cruizers stores from Holmes Oil Co. In April 2020, refuel acquired 48 Double Quick stores in Mississippi and Arkansas. Those purchases followed the company’s January 2020 acquisition of a pair of Turtle Market stores in Myrtle Beach and the construction of a third.