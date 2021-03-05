7-Eleven Measures Up With ‘Pi Day’ Pizza Deal

Thanks to 7-Eleven Inc., Americans can have some “pizza mind” and a great pizza deal on National Pi Day this year. Participating 7-Eleven stores are serving up large pizzas for $3.14 each on March 14, aka 3/14. The Pi Day deal is available in stores through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app or can be ordered on the retailer’s 7NOW delivery app for home on-demand delivery or order-ahead pickup.

Even better, for every whole pizza purchased at participating stores on Pi Day, the convenience retailer will help provide a meal to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country, helping the company reach its goal of providing approximately 20 million meals to people facing hunger this spring.

“A year into the pandemic, we reflect on the essential role 7-Eleven plays in its local communities,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “This year we wanted to do something more while celebrating Pi Day by helping provide one meal for every pizza purchased. Many families and individuals are facing hunger for the first time in their lives. As a food destination, we can be part of the solution.”

7-Eleven pizzas are made with signature sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes and are piled high with 100% real mozzarella made from whole milk. Available ready to eat or ready to bake, the discounted pizzas are limited to two per person, in-store or delivered. Hungry pizza-lovers can complement any cheese, pepperoni or extreme meat “pi” with a fruit cup, salad, snack, Big Gulp, Slurpee drink or alcoholic beverage (for customers 21 years and older in participating markets).

What is Pi Day?

National Pi Day is the informal math holiday celebrated each year on 3/14. Pi measures the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The first three digits of the mathematical constant with infinite decimal points are 3.14. The decimal points may continue to infinity, but the Pi Day pizza deal at participating 7-Eleven stores does not, so customers who love pizza and want an easy way to give back should mark their calendars. The one-day offer will be live in the two apps from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time Sunday, March 14.

“This is the third year 7-Eleven has offered $3.14 pizzas on Pi Day, and thousands of pizza-lovers enthusiastically celebrate the math holiday with us each year,” said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President of Digital Raghu Mahadevan. “Today, millions of households across the country can have their favorite products brought right to their doorstep via 7NOW with the iconic 24/7, 7-Eleven-style convenience on Pi Day and, really, every other day of the year.”

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the App Store or by visiting 7NOW.com. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7 in approximately 1,300 cities. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders. 7-Eleven customers can earn 7Rewards points on almost every purchase in-store to redeem for free stuff.

To sign up and earn points, customers can download the 7-Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play, or visit 7Rewards.com. For a contactless checkout experience, customers can pay using 7-Eleven Wallet found in the 7-Eleven app.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 12,000 stores in North America, part of its worldwide footprint of 71,800 stores in 17 countries.