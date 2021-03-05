Speedway’s Mtn Dew, Dodge Promotion Runs Through May 2

‘Year of the Dew’ instant ‘Charge Your Garage’ prizes include $50 Speedway gift cards, travel mugs, bumper stickers and even a 2021 Dodge Durango.

Speedway and Mtn Dew announced the latest extension of the yearlong platform at the convenience retailer called “Year of Dew” with the introduction of “Charge Your Garage.” Speedway, Mtn Dew and Dodge are charging fans’ garages with epic rewards, among them bumper stickers, travel mugs, fuzzy dice and $50 Speedway gift cards – plus, one lucky fan will score a 2021 Dodge Durango R/T Tow N Go.

Fans who fuel up with a 20-ounce Mtn Dew at their local Speedway can scan their Dew bottle at YearofDew.com/Charge-Your-Garage to watch a garage door open to reveal whether they’ve scored an instant prize.

Dew Nation can fuel up with Dew at Speedway for a chance to instantly score epic prizes by following the below steps:

Grab a Mtn Dew 20-ounce at Speedway.

Scan your Dew at YearOfDew.com/Charge-Your-Garage.

Win what’s behind the garage.

Plus, every scan scores an entry into the grand prize sweepstakes.

Fans can receive a bonus entry into the grand prize sweeps when they snap a photo of their Year of Dew fandom and share on Instagram alongside #YearOfDew and #Sweepstakes. Full rules and regulations can be found on www.yearofdew.com/rules.

The promotion runs through Sunday, May 2.