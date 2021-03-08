Mars Wrigley announced two new flavors to the M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich lineup — mint and classic varieties — bringing the colors and flavors that M&M’S fans know and love to the freezer aisle. M&M’S Mint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches feature refreshing mint-flavor ice cream between two chocolate cookies with Milk Chocolate M&M’S Minis. And M&M’S Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches feature vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies with Milk Chocolate M&M’S Minis baked in. The two new flavors are available in new, redesigned packs of four (16 ounces).

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com