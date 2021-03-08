Tobacco Loyalty Tools Finding Their Way to Independent C-Stores

Single-site and independently operated c-stores will find it easier, regardless of fuel brand, to use tobacco manufacturer funds and promotions to drive sales. Convenience industry software solutions provider PDI Software has expanded its PDI CStore Essentials tobacco loyalty solution to those smaller operators.

For thousands of single-site c-stores in the U.S., access to the latest technology, including store operating systems, loyalty functionality and mobile apps, is out of reach. CStore Essentials is designed to meet their needs and provide a single supplier to deliver a competitive edge. The expansion of CStore Essentials’ tobacco loyalty solution goes beyond tobacco scan data and leverages PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions’ loyalty capabilities to give independently operated c-stores all the tools they need to run their business and deliver offers to the end-consumer.

Here’s how the CStore Essentials tobacco loyalty solution benefits single-site stores:

Connects with existing point-of-sale systems through its loyalty host to manage all transactions, data, and reporting compliance directly with tobacco manufacturers

Connects customers’ purchase data and unique loyalty ID

Enables tobacco rebates from manufacturers through automated scan data reporting

Allows consumers to enjoy tobacco discounts using their phone number or alternate loyalty ID

Automatically passes on savings to consumers

“Independent operators make up a significant portion of the c-store industry, but their needs are often overlooked,” said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president and general manager, Offers and Insights, PDI. By combining tobacco loyalty and store operations software, PDI is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the value and capabilities single-site operators need to thrive in today’s competitive market.”

CStore Essentials is already in use at over 5,000 sites across the U.S. It is widely popular for its intuitive interface, easy-to-use tools and mobile app that provides access to real-time activity, tracking, and store-level reporting.

PDI has served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries since 1983. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI’s solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world.