7-Eleven Skewers Wild Alaskan Fish Bites

New five-morsel menu item patterned after success of last year’s pollock fish sandwich, available in Fish Fridays deal through 7Rewards app.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. stores caught a tasty new snack just in time for spring – Wild Alaskan Pollock Fish Bites. The limited-edition offering includes five bite-sized morsels of herb panko-crusted Alaskan pollock filets served on a skewer with a side of tartar sauce for dipping.

Created for customers who are looking for a meat alternative during the Lenten season, the Fish Bites will be available at participating U.S. stores while supplies last. Better yet, customers can take advantage of the Fish Fridays deal, where five Fish Bites are just $3 through the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app.

Last year, 7-Eleven worked with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) to introduce a top-quality fish sandwich made with wild caught Alaskan pollock. The sandwiches proved to be one of the most popular hot foods introduced by the retailer last year. Building on that success, 7-Eleven and GAPP created a product that has the same great flavor but come in differentiated, bite-sized portions.

“We got such great reviews on the Alaskan Pollock sandwich last year, we knew we had to bring back a seasonal fish option for our customers in 2021,” said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot food. “Because we’re all about convenience and offering delicious, easy-to-eat food, Fish Bites is the perfect grab-and-go option.”

And to make Fridays even sweeter, for every large Big Gulp fountain drink, Slurpee drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7–Eleven will help provide a meal to Feeding America member food banks.

Customers can also round up their purchases every day of the week to the nearest dollar, and the difference in change will be donated to local Feeding America member food banks. All the raised funds will help the community in which the respective store operates.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,800 stores in 17 countries, including 12,000 in North America.