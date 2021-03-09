Duchess Stores Opens New Flagship Location

Duchess recently opened its new flagship convenience store in New Albany, Ohio. Boasting 5,500 square feet of space, the store at 9550 Johnstown Road, is Duchess’ largest store to date. Designed with the consumer in mind, the bright and welcoming space features new brand elements, merchandising fixtures and product selections for those on-the-go.

“We are excited to open our newest Duchess in New Albany,” said Ben Englefield, president of Duchess parent company, Englefield Oil, located in Heath, Ohio. “Duchess has been a long-standing staple in this community and our new store is a step toward furthering our effort to provide a safe, clean and convenient place to shop.”

Duchess partnered with local firms on the build. The design was created by Sketch Blue and Nicole Faccinto Design with J. Carter Bean Architect as the architect and Robertson Construction as the general contractor.

“Our new flagship store celebrates our brand’s heritage and introduces new design elements that will carry us into the future,” said Ashley Englefield DeWitt, Englefield Oil vice president of marketing and merchandising. “Working with local designers and contractors who know our brand and the communities we serve was important. Our goal was to provide an updated look while showcasing the items our customers have come to love from Duchess.”

Providing more than fuel, Duchess has placed a new effort on following consumer trends and supporting local companies. “This new store emphasizes our take on fresh,” said DeWitt. “Each day we carefully craft sandwiches, subs and other treats our customers enjoy. We listen to customer feedback and have introduced new food options they crave. One of those is our breakfast Eggwich, featuring sausage or bacon sandwiched between two egg patties – no bun. In addition, we’re supporting local brands and highlighting dozens of Ohio-made products.”

The new store joins the list of 10 other Duchess locations piloting curbside pickup available via the My Duchess app or online at MyDuchess.com.

Duchess is a family- owned chain of 119 convenience stores fueling many communities throughout Ohio and West Virginia.