Love’s Menu Debuts New Chicken Items

Love’s Travel Stops has launched a new lineup of baked and pre-fried chicken products. The new meal offerings come in the form of made fresh, hot-to-go sandwiches, chicken tenders and drumsticks.

The homestyle chicken lineup is unique for the highway as many items included in the offerings are baked and low in carbs – all while being flavorful, made fresh daily and antibiotic free.

“We always listen to the customer, and they’ve been looking for flavorful chicken options that they can purchase to get back on the road quickly,” said Whitman Harson, Love’s senior manager of category management and deli. “This new lineup is unique to the highway with skip-the-line items that are tasty, nutritious and well-priced.”

The chicken is included in new sandwiches, including a grilled chicken sandwich, a spicy breaded chicken sandwich, a chicken waffle sandwich and a chicken biscuit, all for under $4. They also come as homestyle chicken tenders and spicy drumsticks, which are perfect for dipping in sauces that include ranch, honey mustard and barbecue.

Through its strong roster of nationally branded restaurant concepts, including Chester’s, Bojangles and Subway, Love’s continues to offer additional chicken options for its customers. Additionally, Love’s continues to enhance its lineup of fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps, parfaits and fruit, veggie and protein cups.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 550 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people. Love’s has over 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.