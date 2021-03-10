Rutter’s in Gear for 2021 With Better Pay, Philanthropy, Expansion

York, Pa.-based Rutter’s is forging ahead with aggressive plans for 2021. From higher wages to investing in community organizations to expanding its retail footprint, the Rutter’s is looking to accelerate past the pandemic and build a stronger operation.

One of Rutter’s core values is to invest in its people, which it did at the beginning of the pandemic by adding hazard pay for store employees. The additional pay, which started in April of last year, included an extra $2 per hour for team members and an extra $100 per week for store managers.

“The standard at Rutter’s is to always have the best people and best facilities in the convenience industry,” said Rutter’s President & CEO Scott Hartman. “After the challenges of 2020, we knew that our best investments for 2021 would continue to be in our great people and communities, along with our stores. I’m thrilled that we’re in a position to make these investments and excited for the future of our business!”

Throughout 2020, Rutter’s made the decision not to withdraw the extra pay and in fact made it permanent at the end of the year. The additional pay, along with performance increases, led Rutter’s to increase total wages by 15% for 2021. The company’s starting hourly wage now sits at $12.50 per hour, which increases to $13.00 per hour after three months of employment, and Rutter’s top store and restaurant managers earn over $100,000 per year.

Additionally, Rutter’s was named as one of Forbes Top Mid-Size Employers for 2021.

Rutter’s will continue its charitable contributions over the next year and plans to donate $1 million to its local communities, through Rutter’s Children’s Charities and additional charitable giving.

New Capital Investment

Rutter’s also has big ideas for its capital investments, with plans to spend over $100 million throughout the year. Rutter’s will utilize the capital to fuel its growth plans, through new builds, and remodeling existing locations.

Rutter’s investment in new builds includes four locations opening in 2021 across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia, along with seven locations beginning construction. All of the company’s new builds will exceed 10,000 square feet, allowing them to continue to lead their market in store size and customer offerings. Rutter’s also anticipates adding to its existing gaming operation in Pennsylvania, which currently sits at 17 locations, with eight new gaming rooms planned over the next two years.

Rutter’s first new location to open 2021 will be in Gap, Pa., on March 16. The 10,200-square-foot store will feature all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, including Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menus, Rutter’s 29-degree Beer Cave, seating for 30, large restrooms and more. The location will also provide customers with 14 gasoline fueling positions, as well as five dedicated truck diesel lanes, offering a total of 10 different fuel types and in-lane DEF.

Further, the company has plans to remodel more than 10 stores this year. All of the locations will be upgraded to include adult beverage options, including a 29-degree beer cave, extensive wine selection, and Rutter’s Spiked Slushies!

The store makeovers will give Rutter’s 50 stores with adult beverage offerings. Many locations will also receive an upgrade to their forecourts, with new fuel dispensers and additional fuel options, including Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel and Ethanol-Free gasoline.

Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.