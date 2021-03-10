TA Express Adds Pennsylvania Location

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America has signed a franchise agreement to convert the Lancaster Travel Center in Lancaster, Pa., to a TA Express. Amenities include:
- Truck diesel with five fueling positions
- Sunoco Branded gasoline with eight fueling positions
- Approximately 30 truck parking spaces
- Two showers with plans to add more
- Driver’s lounge
- Laundry
- CAT Scale
- Subway and Champs Chicken
- Game room
- Fitness room
- And more
The Lancaster Travel Plaza has been in business for 17 years and will add a TA location on Route 30 between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The conversion is planned for later this year.
TA expects to open 20 additional franchised travel centers by the end of the year in the following states: Alabama, Georgia, California, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. In addition, TA is currently negotiating franchise agreements for more than 20 travel centers across the U.S. and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in its pipeline.
TA operates 273 travel centers in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.