TA Express Adds Pennsylvania Location

The Lancaster, Pa., site will open later this year after TravelCenters of America inks agreement to take over long-running Lancaster Travel Center.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America has signed a franchise agreement to convert the Lancaster Travel Center in Lancaster, Pa., to a TA Express. Amenities include:

Truck diesel with five fueling positions

Sunoco Branded gasoline with eight fueling positions

Approximately 30 truck parking spaces

Two showers with plans to add more

Driver’s lounge

Laundry

CAT Scale

Subway and Champs Chicken

Game room

Fitness room

And more

The Lancaster Travel Plaza has been in business for 17 years and will add a TA location on Route 30 between Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The conversion is planned for later this year.

TA expects to open 20 additional franchised travel centers by the end of the year in the following states: Alabama, Georgia, California, Kansas, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin. In addition, TA is currently negotiating franchise agreements for more than 20 travel centers across the U.S. and has more than 80 other potential franchise agreements in its pipeline.

TA operates 273 travel centers in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.