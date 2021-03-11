Cubby’s Acquires Corner Mart in Nebraska

Cubby’s has acquired the Corner Mart location in in Laurel, Neb., a location that has been a central part of the Laurel community for many years.

“Community and family are what we are all about,” said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s. “Our company is family-owned, as well, and we are well positioned to bring even more selection to the people of Laurel. We are currently giving the store a facelift and adding our popular selections such as Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza.”

Thanks to a solid staff already in place at the Laurel location, customers will continue to enjoy the service they’re accustomed to finding at the store. Cubby’s plans on upgrading some of the product selection as well as store technology.

“We were able to keep the staff from the previous owner, which allows for almost no interruption to our customers,” said Cubby’s COO Mike Wilson. “Adding new technology and a more diverse mix of products will make our customer’s experience even better than it already was. We look forward to working with the community of Laurel and becoming a solid Laurel citizen.”

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., Cubby’s operates 37 convenience stores and supermarkets throughout Nebrask;a, Iowa and South Dakota.